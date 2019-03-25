Colfax native Joshua Shipman has been sworn in as a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and will be patrolling in the northwest region of the state.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers helped swear in 16 new Wisconsin State Patrol officers, including Shipman, during a graduation ceremony Friday in La Crosse.
Members of the State Patrol’s 64th Recruit Class recently completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training that began Sep. 16 at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy.
“We are extremely grateful for all the dedicated men and women who serve in uniform, including the new State Patrol troopers and inspectors we’re honoring today,” Evers said. “All those who serve in the military and in law enforcement provide a tremendous service to their state and nation by helping keep the rest of us safe.”
The recent graduates have been assigned to work from one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.