Colfax youth win National Ag Day drawing contests

Three Colfax youth received recognition as part of the National Ag Day drawing contest.

National Ag Day was celebrated on March 24. This year, many activities were canceled or done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom conducted the Ag Day drawing contest along with encouraging volunteers to read to students or connect through other activities virtually.

In the ages 7-9 category Leah Walhbrandt took first place, while Lily Lansin won the ages 10-12 contest. June Tschida was a runner-up at ages 10-12.

More than 160 total entries were submitted. One winner was selected in each of the age categories: 6 and younger, 7-9 and 10-12. All participants received an Ag in the Classroom resource with the winner in each category receiving a book about agriculture. Entries were judged by members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee.

Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom is a program to help students K-12 understand the importance of agriculture. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Learn more at wisagclassroom.org.

