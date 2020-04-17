Community arts venues navigate cancellations, closure during pandemic

The show must go on no longer applies during a pandemic.
Theaters and entertainment venues are empty across the country and locally it’s no different as the heart of arts in local communities have closed the doors.
Jeff McSweeney, executive director of the Mabel Tainter in Menomonie, said they’ve had to cancel about a dozen shows so far, with all but four of those having already been rescheduled for later this year.
“We’ve done that very successfully and happily,” McSweeney said of rescheduling performances. “The agents and the performers have been extremely cooperative in finding a new date in the fall.”
With no shows this spring there will be jam-packed slate of performances this fall with the rescheduled shows joining the shows that had already been on the calendar. Typically the new season of performances begins after Labor Day at the Mabel Tainter, but to ensure everything can get on the calendar, some shows will held in August.
Determining how many shows and how much of the calendar to cancel is also challenge. McSweeney takes a positive outlook. Until there is further guidance from the government extending the Safer at Home Order or clarification on the size of gatherings once the order is lifted, he’s hopeful they can have shows again by late May.
“Right now I am overly optimist as many people would tell me here,” he said. “I still got an event on the calendar for May 22. That is public, it is out there. Some people are looking at me, ‘are you kidding?’”
The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls has also canceled about a dozen shows, everything through mid-May. One show slated for March has been rescheduled for early June with the others set for the fall. A community performance for July has also been canceled because rehearsals were set to begin in early May.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center, said they were already busy this fall and that will only increase. Not only are performances being pushed back, but it’s also art classes and exhibits and some weddings. This has put financial difficulty on venues, like many other businesses, as they have been deferring revenue to a later date and not bringing in any new revenue.
“It’s just a tough situation all the way around and we’re all scrambling to make the best of it,” she said.
For performances that were canceled the Heyde Center has been providing refunds after first asking if ticket purchasers are willing to donate the proceeds of the ticket. The Mabel Tainter changed its refund policy lately. Before, ticket purchasers had the option to either donate the proceeds to the theater, transfer them to someone else or credit to your account to be used for a show at a later date. With tough economic times, they’ve now provided the option to just receive the refund.
With many of the shows at the Mabel Tainter rescheduled, tickets have been automatically transferred to the new date and most people have been satisfied with keeping their ticket instead of asking for a refund or credit for another show, McSweeney said. Johnson said some people have been very supportive by choosing to donate the proceeds of ticket sales for canceled shows.
“I know in the face of people not having enough food, who are homeless or in shelters, sometimes arts venues like this don’t seem like a high priority and we don’t want to take away from the other needs,” Johnson said, “but we definitely appreciate those people that have supported us to continue on so we can come out the other side and still be viable.”
For now, McSweeny said, he’s been as busy as ever being in contact with patrons, rescheduling performances and booking new shows months down the line. The Mabel Tainter is also undergoing some renovations that were originally scheduled for July. The company was able to make their schedule work and they recently began plaster and stencil repair following water damage last winter to a wall in the board room.
Looking forward, Johnson wonders how willing people will be to attend larger gatherings again once Safer at Home Orders are lifted. Arts are about a community coming together to share in the talents of performers and artists, she said, and concerns over the virus could linger for quite some time.
“I think people are going to be a little bit more hesitant to go into big crowds,” Johnson said, “but that’s exactly what live venues, music venues, that’s exactly what is the wonderful thing about it — being with a good full crowd and watching somebody that is doing an amazing performance.”
McSweeney has been in contact with other local nonprofits and organizations planning for when the pandemic is over. When state officials deem it safe, they’re looking to hold a celebration, closing down Main Street and hosting a concert to bring the community together.
“We’re really looking forward to bringing our sponsors, our patrons and our fellow business partners downtown for one heck of a celebration when all this is over,” he said.
