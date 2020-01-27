Last Saturday Steve Hogseth, retired engineer from Menomonie, and Travis Drier, from Land and Water Conservation of Dunn County, presented “Pumped Dry: The Global Crisis of Vanishing Ground Water” and a demonstration model of ground water as part of Community Conversations event.
Freshwater is only a minuscule portion of the total water on earth at 2.5% of the total. Just 1% of the total is easily accessible as surface or ground water and 1.5% of total water is freshwater trapped in glaciers and ice fields. Most water used by humans is used to produce foods. Certain food products are wasteful because of the excessive water needed in their production. A total of 630 gallons of water are needed to produce one hamburger. This includes the water that the cow drinks as well as the water used to process the meat.
The documentary, “Pumped Dry” is about the exhaustion of the precious resource of fresh water. Problems with groundwater depletion exist throughout the world and this film described this rapid depletion in India, southwest Kansas, Morocco, Peru, and California. Wells need to be dug deeper into aquifers to access water; some communities are now without any source of water; clay soils are compacted by loss of water resulting in settling of ground by many feet. Aquifers are not able to recharge due to the massive use of water by well financed farming operations. Decisions are made by those in agriculture to grow crops that use excessive water in dry regions.
The end of the documentary suggested solutions to our water problems. The government needs to help with the management of freshwater resources and everyone needs to have ownership of water. Collective policies need to be developed to preserve water for future generations. Water pricing should charge the true price of water. The science of aquifers should be studied. The public at all levels should be taught about preservation of our freshwater.
After the documentary, Drier gave his demonstration on ground water. Using colored water, he showed the effect of drawing ground water from one area effecting other areas in the aquifer. It showed plumes of toxic substances left on the surface seeping into the ground water. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of all of us not to over fertilize soils and to be careful of disposal of chemicals and drugs that can seep into our ground water.
The next “Community Conversations” will be on Feb. 15, from 1-3 p.m., at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. The presenter will be Dr. Mark Neumann from La Crosse. Neumann will be discussing the book by Jonathan Haidt “The Righteous Mind, Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion." Neumann will present a video about how the author’s ideas could help us in making our democracy work.
This presentation is open to the public.
