Community Conversations to continue virtually

Community Conversations will be resuming soon in a new format.
The event will be held virtually for the time being.
Mike McCabe will be presenting his new book "Unscrewing America Hints and Hope from the Heartland" on Saturday.
McCabe has traveled 100,000 miles through the state of Wisconsin in his unsuccessful attempt to win the democratic primary for governor in 2018. In those travels he interacted with many people of different political backgrounds. His current book reflects on the setbacks and losses that have afflicted ordinary people. McCabe believes these people will be the source of the solution to America’s division and political dysfunction.
Details of the Zoom virtual event will be provided at a later date. Check dunnconnect.com for the latest update. The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.
