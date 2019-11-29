A community forum will be held to discuss the recent high levels of uranium found in a Ridgeland well.
The forum is schedule for 6 p.m. on Monday at the Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School gymnasium.
A panel discussion and question and answer session will be held with representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Wisconsin Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Dunn County Health Department in attendance.
A light meal and child care will be provide for community members attending the forum.
The Ridgeland well exceeded the maximum contaminant level of 30 micrograms of uranium per liter, according to the county health department.
The well has been monitored since March and has averaged 34.75 micrograms per liter for the year.
As part of the investigation, the DNR and DPH will be providing free testing for some Ridgeland area wells. If you would like to have your well tested you are asked to bring your Wisconsin Unique Well Number and legal description of your property parcel to the forum. Residents of Ridgeland don't need to attend the forum to have their wells tested.
Uranium is a naturally occurring element, Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said. It is present in nearly all rocks, soils and in the air and people can be exposed to uranium through foods like root crops and water they drink.
High levels of uranium can affect kidney function, Gallagher said. Most uranium breathed in or ingested is naturally eliminated from the body and is not absorbed.
For more information, contact Gallagher by emailing kgallagher@co.dunn.wi.us or calling 715-231-6441.
