Through the Community Foundation of Dunn County, local residents can apply for scholarships for youth to attend a diabetic camp program this summer.
The CBJ Kids to Camp Fund offers camp scholarships for young people that have diabetes to attend a diabetic camp program of their choice. Scholarship awards of up to $850 each are available for youth to attend a summer camp program for 2019, according to a news release from the Community Foundation.
Past scholarships have been awarded for local youth to attend camps like Camp Needlepoint in Hudson, Wis. and the Chris Dudley Basketball Camp in Vernonia, Or.
Mark and Robin Johnson, along with their friends and family, established the fund in memory of their daughter Cammie Johnson, who passed away just before her 21st birthday from complications of diabetes. Cammie Johnson had spent many summers at Camp Sioux in North Dakota as a child and went on to serve as a camp counselor and mentor for younger children experiencing the difficulties of living with diabetes.
Gracie Steinmeyer, a middle school student from Elmwood, Wis., received a Kids to Camp scholarship last year to attend the Chris Dudley Basketball Camp.
“All the counselors and other campers were really fun to be around. They made it feel like diabetes is normal and that you should embrace that you have it because it is a part of you," Steinmeyer said after camp in 2018.
The CBJ Kids to Camp Scholarship application is available on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfdunncounty.org or upon request by emailing grants@cfdunncounty.org.
Applications are due to the Community Foundation at least eight weeks before the scheduled date of the camp.
Full and partial scholarships are available. There are no income requirements to apply.
Approved scholarship awards will be paid directly to the camp to cover direct camp expenses for the attendee.
Contact the Community Foundation with questions at (715) 232-8019.
