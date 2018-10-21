The board of directors at the Community Foundation of Dunn County recently awarded more than $41,000 in grants to 13 local charitable organizations at the organization’s Evening of Gratitude event on Sept. 27 at Cottage Winery & Vineyard.
More than 100 guests consisting of donors and grant recipients gathered together to celebrate the work being done to support the community, including the awarding of grants to the following charitable organizations:
- Arts Coming Together — Electronic media upgrade: $530
- Boyceville Community School District — Tiffany Creek streambank project: $5,000
- Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center — Cycling Without Age equipment: $5,000
- Dunn County Home Health Care — Reducing infection in home care: $800
- Family Resource Center, Inc. — Play ‘N Learn play groups for Dunn County: $2,450
- Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, Inc. — STEAM program at UW-Stout: $2,300 from the Don and Marilyn Fanetti Fund of the Community Foundation of Dunn County
- Hmong Friendship Center — Supporting the health and wellbeing of elderly Hmong: $4,287
- Hope Gospel Mission — Dunn County lives rescued, rebuilt, and renewed: $5,000
- Let’s Go Fishing-Menomonie — Boat equipment and safety improvements: $4,200
- Menomonie Area Senior Center — Adult day services equipment: $2,180
- Menomonie Theater Guild — Building improvement projects: $1,500
- Stepping Stones of Dunn County — Food aid for Dunn County pantry patrons: $3,000 from the Tuesday’s Table fund of the Community Foundation of Dunn County
- Workforce Resource, Inc. — Preparing women for non-traditional careers: $5,000
These grants are provided by CFDC funds created by local families, philanthropists, corporations and private foundations for the charitable investment in the community: The Elizabeth Fenton Fund for Health, the Clarence Heckle Fund, the Betty Gesche Fund, the Theodore E. and Emma-Lou “Rod” Wiehe Fund, the Healthy Futures Fund, and the Common Good Fund.
Largest award
One recipient received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation and a matching grant for $5,000, totaling $10,000 in grant funding, the largest award of the evening. The School Board for the Boyceville School District had recently formed a Streambank Project committee, made up of board members, school staff, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Fish & Game representatives, and community members, who have all been working together for the past three years to make improvements to the banks of the stream that runs through school property in Boyceville Park.
The school district requested $10,000 to help them line the stream banks with rip-rap rock and buried trees to provide a stable surface to prevent erosion and flooding in the area, and to improve the safety of the stream. The project also includes educational opportunities for Boyceville students to utilize the space for learning. The Community Foundation was able to provide a $5,000 grant toward the project but was unable to support the other half of the request.
The Foundation reached out to Covia, formerly known as Fairmount Minerals, to invite them to support the remaining amount needed to fund the project. Covia, in partnership with the Landmark Conservancy, formerly the West Wisconsin Land Trust, agreed to match the Foundation’s grant at $5,000, helping to fully fund the grant request.
Congratulations are extended to all of the August 2018 grant recipients. The next Community Foundation grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2019. Complete details and forms can be found online at www.cfdunncounty.org.
