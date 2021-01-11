Community Foundation of Dunn County announces grant deadline

The Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC) is now accepting grant applications from area nonprofits, government organizations and community groups seeking support for 2021 programs or projects that benefit Dunn County. Eligible areas of interest include the arts, culture, health, heritage, the environment, recreation, education, basic human needs and other civic initiatives.

Community Impact Grants allow organizations in Dunn County to meet critical needs and opportunities while setting measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Grants are made possible by CFDC funds created by local families, philanthropists, corporations and private foundations for the charitable investment in the community, which include: The Elizabeth Fenton Fund for Health, the Clarence Heckle Fund, the Healthy Futures Fund, and the Common Good Fund. Any organization that serves the Dunn County area should consider applying.

Two competitive granting cycles are offered each year, with 2021 deadlines falling on Monday, February 1 and Monday, August 2 by 4 p.m. Typical award amounts range from $1,000 to $5,000. Interested applicants are encouraged to read the Foundation’s Grant Guidelines to ensure the proposal meets the current granting policies. Full details and the application form can be found on the CFDC website at cfdunncounty.org/receive/grants/. If you have any questions about the grant process or a proposal idea, please contact Samantha Phillipps, Grants & Services Manager at 715-231-0344 or email grants@cfdunncounty.org. Applicants are reminded that health-related grant requests that were previously made to the Menomonie Community Health Foundation may be directed to the CFDC through this process.