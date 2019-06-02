The Community Foundation of Dunn County has awarded five new scholarship funds to local youth for 2019.
The foundation in May awarded a total of $64,000 in academic scholarships to 74 graduating seniors across 10 area high schools, according to a news release.
The five new scholarship funds opened in 2019 at the Community Foundation have been awarded to their first recipients in the Class of 2019:
- The Bryan “BIGS” Bignell Memorial Scholarship, established by Chris and Sue Bignell in memory of their son, Bryan, supports graduating seniors from Menomonie who are pursuing a degree in marketing and who exemplify Bryan’s overall spirit, generosity, and good-hearted nature. Menomonie graduates Allison Neidermyer and Stephanie Doane were each awarded a $500 scholarship through the fund.
- The Ron Grutt Memorial Scholarship, established through an estate gift that Ron left to the Foundation, acknowledges one Boyceville graduate who demonstrates a commitment to their education and to the Boyceville community. Boyceville graduate, Tyler Peterson, received the $850 scholarship for 2019.
- The Scot Miller Memorial Scholarship, established by Scot’s wife Bobbie Jo, provides multiple $1,000 scholarships each year to graduating seniors from Colfax, Elk Mound and Menomonie High Schools who most live up to Scot’s example of humble leadership, a strong work ethic and a commitment to the community. The 2019 recipients are McKenna Yingst of Colfax, Ryan Zurbuchen of Elk Mound and both Jace Kressin and Lindsey Johnson of Menomonie High School.
- The Dr. Darrell Sharp Memorial Scholarship, formerly managed by Mondovi High School, was established by the Sharp family to memorialize his life and acknowledge the nearly 40 years Dr. Sharp served patients in the area. One scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior from Mondovi High School based on their personal integrity, scholastic achievement and financial need. This year’s recipient is Morgan Kacures.
- The Dr. James M. Ulesich Memorial Scholarship was established by his wife Rita to memorialize the nearly 40 years that Dr. Ulesich served the Menomonie community as an optometrist. One $1,000 scholarship is awarded each year to a Menomonie graduate who plans to pursue a degree in the health profession. The 2019 recipient is Elizabeth Williams.
The Community Foundation manages 36 scholarship funds established by individuals, families, businesses and organizations, including the family of funds that make up the Menomonie Area Public Schools Foundation and the Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust.
The high school guidance office of each school manages the scholarship application and review process.
Approved awards are paid to the recipient’s school of choice, after the recipient completes the first semester and has proof of enrollment in the spring semester.
Awards are used for direct academic costs, like tuition, fees, books or equipment costs for coursework.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.