The Menomonie Community Gardens was able to re-establish uniform dimensions to many plots grown over with grass with the help of a tractor/tiller.
MCG, now in its eighth year, is a two-acre garden parcel composed of 95 individual plots, common gardens and cover crop section.
Deep tilling of amendments and organic materials has had a noticeable effect on a greater moisture-holding capability of MCG’s sandy soils. The result is a reduced water bill and a bountiful harvest.
This year, 74 plots were tended by gardeners, many new to gardening. Produce from the gardens is always shared with neighbors and community.
Visit MCG’s web site at www.menomoniecommunitygardens.com for activities, including the Common Gardens available to members.
The garden is located at the 2500 block of 9th Street East.
