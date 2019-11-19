Menomonie real estate agent Cora Frank was presented with a lifetime achievement award from RE/MAX.
Frank has worked in the real estate industry for more than 17 year, with extensive work in residential home sales and buying. She has previously been honored with RE/MAX Platinum Club, 100% Club, hall of fame awards and Council of Residential Specialists Certification.
“Cora Frank’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said Krag Blomberg, Broker/Owner of the RE/MAX Affiliates. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Cora is a member of our team.”
The award honors agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions and have been with the company for more than seven years. It has been presented to 6 percent of active agents within the company’s network.
Frank also supports the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce on the board of directors, this year ‘Giving Back’ to Cedarbrook’s Living Waters International program, Dunn County New Trained K9, Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics, Dunn County Humane Society, Stepping Stones Food Pantry and Winter Haven, Menomonie High School, Dunn County First Responders, OPERATION Back to School, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, the D.A.R.E. program, and Menomonie Park and Recreation Thursday Thrill Seekers program.
