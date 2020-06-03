Council approves some July 4th sparkle

A Menomonie summer staple will be returning in a smaller fashion.
A fireworks display put on by the Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitors Center will commence on the Fourth of July after being approved unanimously by the Menomonie City Council Monday night.
The display will replace the celebration originally planned for Wakanda Park, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The original budget for the event was $3,250 in previous years, but was reduced for the 2020 edition of the event. A proposal to grant the Chamber an additional $2,000 was brought forward during Monday’s meeting, but ultimately was not granted due to the uncertain nature of COVID-19 and expenses that may come along with it in the near future.
“I’m against this and what’s budgeted is budgeted,” City Council member Lee Schwebs said. “With all that’s going on in the world, we don’t need to spend money for the heck of it. I’d rather see the money set aside for emergencies in case we need funds.”
Another item approved during this week’s City Council meeting is construction of a new apartment complex. A new 12-unit apartment building at 2003 9th St. East from Two Rivers Investments was approved and is heading to the planning commission. This is the largest unit in this area of Menomonie and is planned to be intermediately budgeted.
The 12-unit apartment complex will sit on 29.05 acres of vacant land and construction is expected to begin in short order if it is approved by the end of this summer
Mayor Randy Knaack said more affordable housing for Menomonie residents is essential for the city, and he is glad to see a project like the Two Rivers Investments complex picking up steam.
“I think it’s a great lot and the other apartments there are really well used,” Knaack said. “It’s a good spot for it and I thoroughly support it. I’m wondering why it wasn’t built earlier because there is a definite need for this type of housing in Menomonie, so I greatly appreciate the efforts being put forth by the builders.”
The next Menomonie City Council meeting is set for Monday, June 15.
