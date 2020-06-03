Council approves some July 4th sparkle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Menomonie summer staple will be returning in a smaller fashion.

A fireworks display put on by the Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitors Center will commence on the Fourth of July after being approved unanimously by the Menomonie City Council Monday night.

The display will replace the celebration originally planned for Wakanda Park, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The original budget for the event was $3,250 in previous years, but was reduced for the 2020 edition of the event. A proposal to grant the Chamber an additional $2,000 was brought forward during Monday’s meeting, but ultimately was not granted due to the uncertain nature of COVID-19 and expenses that may come along with it in the near future.

“I’m against this and what’s budgeted is budgeted,” City Council member Lee Schwebs said. “With all that’s going on in the world, we don’t need to spend money for the heck of it. I’d rather see the money set aside for emergencies in case we need funds.”