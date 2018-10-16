"The city is in great shape," Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack told the city council after introducing the proposed 2019 general fund budget.
The council learned Monday night that an estimated tax levy of $6.6 million would maintain the $7.46 per $1,000 of assessed property value that was set for 2018.
The $13.2 million operating budget for 2019 is only $384,746 over last year's and includes a projected contingency of nearly $100,000 while maintaining the line on most expenditures. It also includes no wage or salary increases.
Because the 2018 operating budget increased less than 3.47 percent — excluding debt service payments, the city qualified for a 2019 expenditure restraint payment of $125,798. If the proposed budget is approved, the city is on track to receive an ERP for 2019 as well.
Some of the city's debt will be reduced with the principal retirement of nearly $1.8 million, leaving a balance of close to $17.4 million. With its equalized value rising to nearly $1.1 billion, the city's available debt rise capacity is on track to increase to $37.18 by the end of the year.
New position
School security was on the mind of the administration with the addition of partial funding for a second school police liaison officer for the School District of the Menomonie Area's middle and elementary schools. In past discussions, the city council agreed that another officer needs to be added, but demurred at paying 40 percent of the cost with the district funding the remaining 60 percent.
The 2019 budget calls for the city pitching in 20 percent, with the school district taking on the remaining 80 percent to pay for the second officer. The total price tag including equipment is just over $112,00, with a proposed salary of $57,317. During earlier discussions, Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson told the council that the department can have a new school liaison in place and ready to start as of Jan. 1.
The council scheduled a budget meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 before its regular meeting at 7 p.m. to hear from department heads and other agencies. After a public hearing at its Monday, Nov. 19 meeting, the council will vote on the final budget.
In other news
The council unanimously approved:
- Installation of four-way stop signs at Main and 13th streets.
- Menomonie Lions Club's request to host the third annual Snowmobile WaterX at Wakanda Park beach on June 22-23, 2019.
- Main Street of Menomonie's 2019 operating plan for the business improvement district as well as Jeff Frawley's appointment to the Main Street board.
