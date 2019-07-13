The Dunn County Fair invites area youth, ages 4-8, to participate in the Little Britches Showmanship exhibition.
Kids are invited to show calves (dairy or beef) born after March 1 and before the fair, or individuals may show a goat or lamb born after Jan. 1.
No exceptions will be made. You may borrow an animal that was shown during the Junior Fair or animals may be brought to the Rec. Park the Sunday morning of the Little Britches show.
All animals will be released at the same time as other livestock entries (5 p.m. Sunday). After a short walk around the show ring and an interview, all young showmen will receive participant ribbons and donated prizes.
There is no entry fee.
This is open to all youth ages 4-8 who are interested in showing animals at the fair. It will be held during the Dunn County Fair at the Rec. Park in Menomonie, at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28, with line-up at 10:45 a.m. Entry deadline is July 13. Late entries may not be eligible for prizes. There is no entry fee.
Registration forms can be found at http://dunn.extension.wisc.edu or picked up at the extension office. Mail entry to: Extension Dunn County, Attn: Katie Wantoch, Agriculture Agent, 3001 Hwy. 12 E, Suite 102, Menomonie, WI 54751. If you have any questions, call the Extension office at 715-232-1636.
