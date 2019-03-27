Dunn County residents could see a referendum involving the county recreation park and the Red Cedar Speedway on the November 2019 ballot.
The Dunn County Facilities Committee decided Wednesday to consider a referendum after discussing moving the Dunn County Rec Park to a different location.
The 54-acre park sits in the city’s east side, hosts the yearly Dunn County Fair and has a grandstand, ice hockey arena, exhibition buildings, ball fields and picnic areas.
The county has two options, said supervisor and committee president Charles Maves of Boyceville: keep the rec park at its current location, or sell parts of the property and move.
Building a new rec park in a different location — and bringing the speedway with it — would cost about $7 million, said county board chairman David Bartlett of Boyceville.
Alone, the cost of a new speedway would be between $1.5 and $2 million, according to preliminary numbers from Dunn County Planning and Zoning Division.
Several supervisors said if the fair expands, there may not be room to keep the speedway at the rec park.
“If you stay there and want to grow the fair, my feeling is you eliminate racing. You just don’t have enough room,” Bartlett said.
Supervisor Elton Christopherson of Elk Mound proposed an advisory referendum in the November election, saying the county doesn’t know what its residents want for the park: “How important is racing to the people? Personally, I only went to a couple races, but I’ve talked to a lot of people who just love the races, and all the money that comes into Menomonie during all these races.”
The Dunn County Board voted in 2015 to approve a five-year lease agreement with the Red Cedar Racing Association, allowing the group to use the speedway at the park.
That lease will end in 2019, Maves said.
The racing group pays the county a flat fee of $4,500 per year; racing can begin no earlier than 5 p.m. and racing must stop by 11 p.m.
Average race attendance is 650 people. The largest expected attendance for some races is 1,500, said Planning and Zoning Administrator Bob Colson.
Several supervisors voiced support for extending the contract with the Red Cedar Racing Association by one year, instead of a typical five-year agreement.
“We need to give the council a little more time to think through this,” said supervisor Don Kuether of Menomonie.
Adding a referendum question to the fall election would likely cost between $8,000 and $13,000, Bartlett said.
Any referendum question should ask voters about moving both the rec park and the speedway, Christopherson said.
Kuether suggested holding several public meetings instead: “It’d be awfully hard to explain this on a paragraph in a referendum.”
Maves suggested the committee not take formal action at Wednesday’s meeting, but said the county will move quickly if a November referendum is in the cards: “We’ll need to act fast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.