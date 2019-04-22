Dunn County Transit announced in April it will offer free rides on the Community Bus on Thursday, April 25 to celebrate National Get On Board Day.
The 2019 National Get On Board Day encourages people to support public transportation and showcases the benefits it brings to communities, according to a Dunn County Transit news release.
Each weekday in the U.S., 34 million people board public transportation, according to the release.
Public transportation helps to make a community economically prosperous and competitive, the department said: "Every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns, powering community growth and revitalization."
For bus routes, fare prices and more information, visit Dunn County Transit's website at www.co.dunn.wi.us/transit or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dunncountytransit.
