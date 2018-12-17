Dunn County solid waste permits for 2019 are being mailed to residents of participating municipalities over the next two weeks. They should be received by Monday, Dec. 31, according to Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling.
Residents in participating municipalities should remember that 2019 solid waste permits must be displayed in their vehicles by Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, the department stated.
If the permit is not displayed, residents will be charged $3 per bag or barrel of household trash. The fee protects the municipalities who pay a per capita fee for their residents to participate in the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Program, according to the department.
Residents of non-participating municipalities, such as the city of Menomonie; the Towns of Hay River, Sand Creek, Stanton and Eau Galle; or the village of Knapp may either purchase an annual permit for $100 (pro-rated throughout the year) or pay $3 for each bag or barrel of household trash.
Solid waste permits are needed when disposing of household trash only. Household trash includes standard items that are disposed of inside a home on a regular basis.
Items like carpeting, flooring, cabinetry, drywall, toilets and lumber are considered construction and demolition waste, and will incur a fee.
An updated list of current fees is listed on the division’s website at www.co.dunn.wi.us/swr_fees.
Landlords and renters will need to contact the division at 715-232-4017 or swr@co.dunn.wi.us to request a permit for rentals.
The department urges residents to contact the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Office if they have not received their permit by Dec. 31 or if they are interested in purchasing a permit.
Contact the department at 715-232-4017 or by email at swr@co.dunn.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.