Due to the recent heavy snowfall, UW-Extension Dunn County is warning farmers and agricultural workers about heavy snow loads on farm buildings.
There have been several reports of farm buildings collapsing in Western Wisconsin.
“Snow and ice accumulations on roofs cause a loading which can cause the roof to collapse when the roof is not strong enough to resist the load,” said Brian Holmes, University of Wisconsin-Extension emeritus agricultural engineer.
While blowing wind can cause snow to slide off roofs, drifting snow or lower roofs can add significant weight when snow starts to accumulate, Holmes said.
Knowing how much weight a barn roof can handle is vital.
Wisconsin’s Uniform Dwelling Code requires most homes to have a minimum snow load rating of 30-40 pounds per square foot, with the greater requirement for Northern Wisconsin.
However, agricultural structures are exempt from this requirement. Structural failures can happen at snow loads less than the building was designed for if:
- The structure was not designed, just built.
- Reduced-quality or too-small trusses/rafters/purlins were used.
- Trusses/rafters/purlins were installed at a wider spacing than specified.
- Critical bracing was not installed or improperly installed.
- Moisture condensed on or leaked onto structural members can cause decay, weakening the structure. Top chords of trusses, rafters, purlins and truss plates are particularly susceptible.
- Loads were added to the roofs which were not considered in the original design. Examples include ceiling, roof surface overlay, equipment installed on roof or hung from trusses.
People may need to remove snow from roofs if snow loads are greater than recommended, or if the building is sagging, creaking or its trusses are bowed.
If you are unsure of the snow load on your roof, a ballpark estimate can be made using the formula: Calculated Roof Loading (lb/ft2) = Depth (ft) x Density (lb/ft2 /ft depth), according to Extension Dunn County.
The approximate density (lb/ft2 /ft depth) for light snow is 5-20, packed snow 20-40, packed snow with ice 40-58, and ice 58.
For example, a roof with three feet of light snow has a estimated roof loading of 60 lb/ft2 (3 ft depth X 20 lb/ft2/ft depth density = 60 lb/ft2).
Use caution
Falls from roofs or from ladders going to the roof can easily happen. Removing snow can allow the snow up slope to suddenly slide down, burying people or animals below.
People should use a roof rake from a safe distance away.
Some precautions to take when removing snow from a roof:
- In uninsulated sheds, use a portable heater to warm the interior, enough to encourage snow to slide off the roof so you don’t have to manually remove it. Unvented heaters can cause oxygen depletion and carbon monoxide accumulation in an unventilated space. Plan to ventilate the warmed shed before re-entering.
- Use a snow roof rake, if at all possible. This allows you to stand on the ground in a safe place. Check the local hardware store or building supply store. Removing snow from the edge of the roof could allow snow above the edge to avalanche. Make sure you are out of the fall zone when scraping snow from a smooth roof surface.
- Use fall protection equipment when workers are on the roof. Tie workers off so they don’t fall from the roof.
- If ladders are used, locate and secure them so they do not fall while workers are standing on them. Also, locate ladders so they do not fall if snow slides off the roof knocking workers off the ladder or leaving them stranded on the roof.
- Generally remove snow from the most heavily loaded areas first.
- Remove snow in narrow strips instead of large areas to help keep loading somewhat uniform.
- Don’t pile removed snow onto snow-covered roof areas increasing the load in those areas.
- Use plastic shovels or wooden roof rakes to avoid damaging roofing material. Don’t feel as if all snow must be removed. A layer of snow next to the roof surface can protect the surface from damage during the snow removal process.
- Do not pick or chip at ice near the roof surface to avoid damaging roofing material.
- Do not use snow blowers as they can damage the roof.
