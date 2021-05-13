County updates gathering recommendations; one-third of population vaccinated

The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering recommendations.

Research has shown that COVID-19 is a largely vaccine-preventable disease. We’re encouraging everyone who is eligible for the vaccine, to get the vaccine. Check out this website to find out where to get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Dunn County.

As of May 11 within Dunn County 14,061 residents have completed their vaccine series; this is 31% of the population. Another 16,087 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine series; this is 35.5% of the population. To reach herd immunity, 75% to 85% of Dunn County residents must complete the vaccine the series.

With this data in mind, the Dunn County Health Department is recommending gatherings be limited to 50 individuals indoors and 100 individuals outdoors. Gatherings should still encourage social distancing and be prepared to notify all attendees of a potential exposure if an attendee tests positive for COVID-19.

Continue to use these mitigation strategies, along with getting vaccinated: