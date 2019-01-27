An Oklahoma man has been charged in Dunn County court with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a Menomonie hotel.
Isaiah E. Logan, 19, of 608 Pine St. W, Henryetta, Oklahoma, was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a child – sexual contact with a child under 13.
An arrest warrant was issued for Logan Thursday.
A woman said Logan assaulted the girl in September 2018 at the Best Western Plus Inn and Suites in Menomonie, according to a criminal complaint.
The hotel confirmed Logan had booked a room on Sept. 14 and 15.
On Nov. 19 during a forensic interview, the girl, who was under 12 at the time, said her friends told her about a 19-year-old man coming to visit them, and the three girls and Logan spent the night there, according to the complaint.
The girl said Logan sexually assaulted her; she said she told Logan “no,” “but was too scared to say it loudly,” according to the complaint.
The girl said Logan told her he would commit suicide if she told anyone about the incident.
After the incident, the girl said Logan contacted her a few times and asked her to send nude photographs but she refused, according to the complaint.
One of the girl’s friends told the Menomonie investigator that she met Logan through the smartphone app TikTok, according to the complaint.
Logan told an Oklahoma police detective that he “met a girl on an app, drove to Wisconsin and spent time with the three girls,” but denied having sexual contact with any of them.
Boyceville man charged with sexual assault
A Boyceville man has been charged in Dunn County court with repeatedly sexually touching a juvenile female.
Timothy S. Cocherell, 46, of 833 Dale St., was charged Thursday with repeated sexual assault of the same child — at least three violations of first-or second-degree sexual assault.
A girl told a Boyceville police officer that Cocherell had sexually assaulted her repeatedly between 2012 and 2017, while she was between the ages of 12 and 17, according to a criminal complaint.
The girl said Cocherell touched her over and under her clothing and once told her he wanted to have intercourse.
A woman told the officer that the girl told her Cocherell had sexual contact with her, according to the complaint.
The officer also saw Cocherell and the girl had exchanged emails, and several Victoria’s Secret advertisements with adult women posing in undergarments were forwarded from Cocherell’s email address to the girl.
The girl told a Dunn County victim witness worker that she did not know why Cocherell was sending her the advertisement emails.
Cocherell’s initial appearance has been scheduled for March 12 in Dunn County court.