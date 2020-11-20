COVID-19 can’t stop the music

Last spring when choir classes moved to alternative methods of learning, the choirs sang together over video chat, which was difficult with time delays, Korbel said, noting she is thankful to be back to in-person classes this semester, even if they are shortened.

“Jerry even bought us musical face masks that have a boxy shape to allow singers to project sound rather than have it muffled,” Korbel said. “We lovingly call these our duck-beak masks. We also cannot use our usual music classroom. This has been the biggest adjustment because Jerry is unable to carry a piano to and from class, so we have basically become an a cappella choir. In some ways, it’s fun to rely only on our voices, but it also means we must be independent as musicians and be confident on our parts.”

Korbel chose to attend UW-Stout because it offered a major she wanted to study. “UW-Stout provides unique majors for a lot of niche careers, and our professors truly care about our progress and professional development,” she said. “I also knew about the choir program before attending school and knew it was another community on campus that I could relate to, which helped make my decision that much easier.”

Choirs give emotional support, sense of community