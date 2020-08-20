COVID-19 drive-thru testing site set for Monday in Boyceville

The Dunn County Health Department is partnering with the Boyceville Community School District and the Wisconsin National Guard to host a community COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Boyceville Monday at Tiffany Creek Elementary School, 161 East St.
The event will run from 1 to 7 p.m. or until testing kits run out. Online reservations are encouraged and can be made at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. After you register you will be given a QR code for the event. If you are unable to register online before the event, a National Guard member will help you register at the event.
Any Wisconsin resident five years of age or older who is sick with any of symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficult breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue or new loss of taste or smell is eligible for the nasal swab testing.
After testing, people should return directly to their home and isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health officials. Isolation means stay at home, separate yourself from other people in your home and wash your hands often.
People will be notified of their test results using an online portal for negative results and by phone for positive tests within about 3-4 days.
Testing through the collection site is free of cost and updates can be found on the DCHD's Facebook page to see if testing kids are still available.
"Providing a mass COVID-19 testing site offers a better understanding of the presence of the virus in our communities," the DCHC said in a press release. "This will only be a moment-in-time snapshot of its current activity. Following this event, testing will still be available through our local healthcare providers for other people who are experiencing any of the above symptoms."
For more information regarding the event, please call the Dunn County Health Department at 715-232-2388.
