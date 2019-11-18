The second annual Faculty and Staff Creative Writing Reading will feature seven writers from University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The free event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Raw Deal, 603 S. Broadway St., in downtown Menomonie.
Reading their poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction will be:
- Jeremiah Bass, English and philosophy department
- Lopa Basu, English and philosophy department
- Kristyn Blessing, English and philosophy department
- Renee Carrell, Furlong Gallery
- Mollie Ficek, Admissions
- Jerry Poling, University Communications
- Daniel Ruefman, English and philosophy department
Professor Kevin Drzakowski, who is the event coordinator, said that prior to last year the readers were limited to faculty from the English and philosophy department.
“Last year was the first time we opened a reading to staff members across the university. It turned out to be a well-received, well-attended reading. For me, it was a joy to hear what my colleagues were working on,” he said. “Stout has a lot more people writing than you’d expect.”
The event is sponsored by the Literature Committee, the English and philosophy department and the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences.
UW-Stout offers majors in professional communication and emerging media, a master’s in technical and professional communication and several writing-related minors.
