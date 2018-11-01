Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army are beginning Giving Never Melts Away, Royal’s annual toy drive, on Nov. 1.
New and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1-30. Once the toys are collected, they are distributed by The Salvation Army to families in the communities Royal Credit Union serves.
Giving Never Melts Away was created to assist families in need and bring smiles to children’s faces during the holidays.
Last year alone, over 700 toys were collected and donated to The Salvation Army.
RCU encourages the community to remember children over the age of 13 when choosing toys, as this group typically receives the lowest amount of toy donations.
“We are beyond excited to have this opportunity to give back to the community once again this year," said Vicki Hoehn, Vice President of Community Engagement.
RCU has two Menomonie locations.
