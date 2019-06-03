The Menomonie Police Department is slated to hold a forum and panel discussion on criminal justice reform on Saturday, June 8 in Menomonie.
The “Smart Justice” forum will be held 1-3 p.m. June 8 at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., according to a Facebook post from the Menomonie Police Department.
Attendees can submit questions for the panel before the start of the forum, and should arrive a few minutes early to submit a question.
The forum will focus on the advanced criminal justice reforms that have been implemented in Dunn County, including but not limited to evidence-based programs relating to incarceration, local treatment options, diversion programs, information relating to the Fourth Amendment (search and seizure) and arrests and procedural justice.
Panelists will be Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Criminal Justice Coordinator Sara Benedict, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf, Wisconsin Department of Corrections Field Supervisor Melissa Buesgen, Wisconsin Department of Corrections Regional Chief Gena Jarr and Jacki Bremer, Reentry Lead Peer Specialist with the Center for Independent Living of Western Wisconsin.
The department is partnering with the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, Dunn County District Attorney’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
