Curtis Swanson

Curtis Alan Swanson, 53, passed peacefully away Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. Marcy and Laura were by his side.
Curt was born Dec. 22, 1964, in Menomonie, to Robert and Margaret Swanson. He received his bachelors and master’s degrees from UW-Stout. His last position was as a quality engineer at UTC Aerospace Industries.
Curt played soccer from ages 6-18 with the Menomonie Rec teams. He spent his winters on the ski slopes. Summers took him fishing along Lake Menomin, Lake Chetek, or Rock Cut Creek. He had a part time job at Don’s Super Value. Many hours were spent in the workshop with his Dad. His Mom taught him an appreciation for nature, gardens and Lake Superior. He loved his rock music like AC/DC, Tom Petty and The Cars. Curt was involved in various assorted dangerous tricks. There were those donuts on frozen Lake Menomin, jumps off the trestle bridge, rafting down the river, bailing out the 2nd story window of 902 into snow piles, off trail skiing and jumping, racing around on the Honda, sneaking in and out of the basement. As a friend recently said “there are no stories involving Curt, only legends.” Curt was proud father to Toes and Bubba. He was a master griller of corn on the cob and a perfectly seasoned steak.
Curt will forever be remembered for his hilarious dry wit, his conversations, his intelligence, his industrial sense and his friendship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret. He is survived by his children, Nikita and Sawyer; siblings, Ron, Steve (Diane), Marcy; ex-wife, Laura; nephews and nieces, Dylan (Paula), Kaytee, Tegan (Will), Graham, Spencer, Aubrey, Hayden, Van, Parker, Tori, Brandon, Izzy and Elle.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2018 in Menomonie in the Fellowship Hall of the Congregational Church on Wilson Ave. His ashes will be placed in Evergreen Cemetery and an informal gathering will take place at Lakeside Bar. Memorials are donors choice or to the college fund of Nikita and Sawyer, c/o Marcy Mackey, 374 5th Way SE, Dover, MN 55929.
