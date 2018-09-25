If you’re wondering if your car is in shape for the coming winter, you can have it checked out for free Saturday, Oct. 6. The CVTC Auto Club and Automotive Technician program will be offering free vehicle inspections from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Business Education Center (620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire).
Student technicians will identify opportunities to improve a vehicle’s gas mileage, enhance performance, increase safety and reduce emissions. The check-up consists of a 41-point inspection that includes checking fluid levels, tires, lights and other system components. After the inspection, the technicians review any discrepancies with the motorist and provide information about proper vehicle maintenance and repair.
The inspections will be held in the parking lot and inside the Automotive Technician lab on the northeast side of the Business Education Center. The area is best accessed off of University Ave. opposite UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop center.
For info, contact instructor Travis Gay at tgay@cvtc.edu or 715-831-6315 or student Dave Holmes at 715-309-9938.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.