CVTC budget prepares to implement referendum passage

The proposed property tax levy increases from $21.5 to $25.3 million. The annual projected tax rate of $92.20 per $100,000 of equalized property value would increase from the $81.97 rate in 2019. The yearly increase is less than the $13 per $100,000 of property value projected in the referendum proposal.

The budget allows for the expansion of high school academies through use of grant dollars and the start of three new programs in Graphic Design, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Agriculture Technician starting in the fall 2020 semester, according to information presented to the board.

“These programs will help meet more area workforce needs in business, healthcare and agriculture,” Barker said. “Our budgets are always about continuing to serve our constituents by offering the programs that respond to the needs of employers and student demand.”

Barker said the budget was prepared with the realization of the uncertainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal does not include pay increases, which will be reviewed in January based on state budget outcomes.

“We did not include an originally anticipated increase of the state budget allocation for technical colleges,” Barker said. “We anticipate that a budget repair bill will be coming this year, and we need to remain flexible.”