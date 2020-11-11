CVTC celebrates Veterans' Day

EAU CLAIRE – Chippewa Valley Technical College Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement student Zak Joyce, 25, likes to celebrate Veterans Day by connecting with fellow veterans in the “Green Corps,” a term referring to all veterans of the branches of the United States Military forces.

“I like to check on how they are doing and let them know the country really appreciates what they do,” said the U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is a 2014 graduate of Elmwood High School now living in Menomonie.

CVTC wants its many students who are veterans to know how much their service is appreciated. CVTC has long held Veterans Day observances, but this year due to the avoidance of public gatherings, the recognition will be different.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, will be Red, White, and Blue Day. Everyone can participate by dressing up in the national colors and showing their support for veterans. Thank-you emails will be sent to all service member students currently enrolled and staff that have openly disclosed their veteran status. The internal MyCVTC website and campus TV monitors will have a thank-you to the veteran students.