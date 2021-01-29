CVTC class allows RN’s to work as first responders

Cheryl Bergmann, a registered nurse who lives in Pepin, knows there is a great need for help at the local ambulance service. As a medical professional herself, she wanted to help, but didn’t have the training necessary.

But Bergmann will soon finish a class at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire that is providing the training she needs, and she’s anxious to put it to work in her community.

“I heard that they didn’t have a lot of coverage,” Bergmann said. “Sometimes our ambulance can’t even cover because they don’t have the people to staff it. I thought as a nurse, I could help.”

Similar thoughts went through the minds of her fellow RN’s, Lucas Peterke of Menomonie and Emma Flury of Boyceville, both of whom work at the Emergency Room at the Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire. They are not only interested in helping as EMS responders but see the value in learning more about what responders they see in the ER regularly do.

The idea enlisting RN’s to help meet the needs of local ambulance services came from Mark Schwartz, emergency service continuing education coordinator at CVTC and director of the ambulance service in Bloomer. He found a strong partner at Marshfield Clinic.