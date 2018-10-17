The American Culinary Federation (ACF) has approved the Chippewa Valley Technical College Culinary Management program’s state-of-the-art teaching kitchen as a practical test site for ACF certification programs.
The ACF certification program is the most comprehensive certification program for culinarians, offering 16 certification levels. Culinarians achieve certification based on education, experience, and successful completion of written and practical exams.
“ACF certification is considered the standard of excellence for chefs,” said CVTC Culinary Management Instructor Jonathan Fike. “Previously, candidates would have to travel to the Twin Cities, Madison or the Fox Valley for a testing location.”
To become a testing site, a facility must have a specific set of equipment and work space for each candidate tested, plus a staging area. The site must also have a specified number of qualified certification evaluators.
Fike noted that testing will take place at the kitchen for both CVTC students and qualified community members, with Oct. 13 set as the first testing date.
