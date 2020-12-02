CVTC helps Brazilian family's bread business rise

It is a gluten-free bread, with tapioca flour as the main ingredient. Montebelo’s bread is sold as small frozen formed pieces of the raw dough, which consumers bake at home. The resulting pieces have a crusty outside and a chewy inside. The cheese flavor is unmistakable and a cornerstone of the product.

“This kind of cheese bread is easy to make yourself at home,” Miriam said.

Tanara was the first to come to America as a foreign exchange student at an Eau Claire high school. She came back and worked in Florida for a time before moving back to Eau Claire to settle and earn her citizenship.

“I came to learn English, and it was easier to be in a place where I know someone,” Geraldo, Jr. said. “My sister gave me all the support to come and acclimate me to the city.”

Geraldo, Jr. said CVTC has been an integral part of his family’s adaptation to life in America.

“Tanara heard about CVTC’s program for English learning, and I had just arrived here and was looking for a place to have experience with the language,” Geraldo said. “It was amazing. It was not just learning the language, but also the culture of the place, like the habits of the people here.”