CVTC hosts financial aid application assistance session
Chippewa Valley Technical College will host College Goal Wisconsin events on Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Nov. 7, to assist students with financial aid for enrollment in any two-or four-year college in the next academic year. The events will be held 6 p.m. in the Big Rivers Conference Room (30A & B) in lower level of the Business Education Center (620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire).
Event provides free information and assistance to families who are filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), the federally required form for students seeking financial aid, such as grants and loans. Completing the FAFSA is the first and most important step in qualifying for aid.
Students should attend with a parent or guardian, if possible. A list of materials, including tax returns and financial records, that families should bring can be found at www.collegegoalwi.org. Independent students need only bring their own financial information.
Students who submit or save a FAFSA and complete a survey at the event will be entered into a statewide drawing for scholarships up to $1,000.
