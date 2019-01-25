Chippewa Valley Technical College has been named a Military Friendly School for 2019 by Viqtory Media.
The designation is awarded to the top colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools in the country that are doing the most to embrace military students and ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.
“We serve approximately 175 veterans annually,” said Deb Ludwikowski, who works directly with veterans at CVTC. “This honor is based on the services we offer specifically for our student veterans.”
Ludwikowski has received a Federal Certificate of Appreciation from the Federal Executive Board for her outstanding work with veterans.
“I help them apply for their benefits and work as a go-between if there are payment issues with the Veterans Administration. I’m a point of reference for them,” Ludwikowski said.
The list is a resource for service members and military families seeking education, and has played a significant role in supporting military students on campuses across the country.
The list of designated schools can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
