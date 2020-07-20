CVTC offers webcast for prospective students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prospective Chippewa Valley Technical College students will have the opportunity to review school programs, learn about paying for college and hear from students during two webcast events on Perigon, a virtual event platform, developed by WIN Technologies.

The webcast will be held from noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, July 28, and again from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. The virtual events are designed to help colleges pave a new path for prospective students with virtual events. Those interested in taking part can register at cvtc.edu/events/fast-pass.

Each event will feature everything a student needs to know to get started at CVTC, including an overview of programs, options to pay for college, help with applying, and a live student panel.

The major difference between this and other school events will be that students won’t have to leave home to do any of it.

“No one’s dream of a college education should change because access to a physical campus is blocked because of COVID-19,” said Petro Tsarehradsky, vice president of sales and marketing for Perigon. “And no college or university should have to adjust its academic offerings if the technology exists to keep teaching. This technology ensures no one is missing out on the college experience and the prospect of a college education.”