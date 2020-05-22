CVTC plans for in-class learning in fall, with modifications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College will open as scheduled for the fall semester, with some changes to instructional methods, according to an announcement released Friday.

“While some things may look slightly different, we are not changing everything,” said President Bruce Barker. “We have a schedule that we intend to follow with necessary modifications to support the safety of our students and employees.”

Barker added that CVTC is committed to providing education to support individuals and companies across the district to prepare for essential positions and quality of life in the community.

“While delivery methods of instructional and support services may be modified, courses will continue to deliver quality education and competencies to meet industry standards and accreditation guidelines,” Barker said. “In addition, student service needs will be provided to support goal achievement for the students.”

Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction, said faculty, deans and leadership worked hard to come up with a plan to ensure delivery of quality education during these unique and challenging times.