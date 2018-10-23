People of all ages interested in furthering their education will have an opportunity to explore the advantages of programs focused on career opportunities at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s (CVTC) Fall Open House Tuesday, Oct. 30.
The free event will be held from 3:30 - 7 p.m. at the CVTC Business Education Center (620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire). Those who register in advance online at cvtc.edu/Fall18 will receive a free gift at the event and a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Faculty members and students will be present to answer questions. Participants can learn about academic programs and services, admission requirements, disability and diversity services, financial aid, student life and clubs and veterans’ services. Breakout sessions will be offered on starting the application process, career exploration, paying for college and applying for scholarships.
Parking will be available in the large student lot on the south side of Clairemont Avenue next to the Health Education Center.
For info and advanced registration, visit cvtc.edu/Fall18, or call 715-833-6300.
