CVTC program aids life-changing career move

Contemplating a late-life career change, Deb Van Den Heuvel was in a position to do something for herself, unrestrained by child-rearing duties or societal norms that she dealt with growing up.

Chippewa Valley Technical College turned out to be the perfect place for her to strike out on a new path as a machinist.

“My kids were getting out of college, and I wanted to do something for myself,” said Van Den Huevel, 52, who splits time between Mondovi and Gilman. “I had been sitting in an office all day and wanted to do something more active.”

Van Den Heuvel graduated from CVTC’s Machine Tooling Technics program this summer.

She was one of 171 graduates in 30 programs honored during a virtual graduation celebration July 30 on CVTC’s Facebook page. The celebration also marked a milestone for one of CVTC’s health programs.

Van Den Heuvel recalls how her four brothers signed up for the industrial arts classes back in high school, but young women at the time were discouraged from enrolling in those classes that she feels she would have enjoyed.