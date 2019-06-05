Chippewa Valley Technical College is proposing a 2019-20 budget that funds the start of new programs and some facilities improvements while maintaining stable expenditures and a reduction in the property tax rate.
A public hearing for the 2019-20 fiscal year budget is set for Thursday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at CVTC’s Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
The Board of Trustees is scheduled to act on a final version of the budget following the hearing.
The proposed budget funds new Gas Utility Worker, Health Navigator and Supply Chain Management programs in response to market demands. Also in the new academic year starting in August, CVTC’s Culinary Management program will enter its second year and is expected to double its number of students by the end of the year. Other initiatives include further growth of high school academies and college credit programs in high schools throughout the 11-county district and full adoption of a new learning management system software.
The Gas Utility Worker program has drawn students from a wide area and received strong support from local energy industries.
“This is a very high-demand, high-wage field and there is a tremendous amount of job security in the industry. Natural gas is the primary heating fuel in the area,” said Adam Wehling, dean of agriculture, energy and transportation.
Facilities projects funded include remodeling projects at the Business Education Center in Eau Claire, establishing an integrated business and student engagement center on the second floor and upgrading the north hallway area, which will create new labs for the Early Childhood Education and IT-Network Specialist programs.
“The integrated business center will appear less like traditional classrooms and more like a business environment to encourage innovation and applied learning,” said Lynette Livingston, dean of business and academic initiatives.
The budget calls for total expenditures of $91,364,637 million, with only a .04 percent difference from the 2018-19 budget. General fund revenues are projected to be $55,720,924, up 3.86 percent from 2018-19.
Kirk Moist, vice president of finance and facilities, explained that the increase is partly due to CVTC doing well on the state’s outcome-based funding formulas.
In particular, CVTC showed strong numbers in dual enrollments (high school academies and other college credit programs for high school students), workforce training programs, and credit for prior learning.
The revenue projection also reflects an apparent agreement between Gov. Tony Evers and the Joint Finance Committee to increase technical college funding across the state.
A four percent increase in property values allowed for a drop in the tax rate from $84.65 per $100,000 of property value to $83.61. The proposed tax levy – the amount collected throughout the CVTC district for support of the College – is $21,498,196, up 2.73 percent from the previous year.
“Our tax rate and total expenditures have remained very stable for the past several years,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “At the same time we are responding to the workforce needs of the region, a fundamental part of our mission. Our new programs are strongly supported by local employers and our placement rate for graduates remains high. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our students as well as our partners in business and K-12 school districts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.