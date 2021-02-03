CVTC seeking board applicants

Applications are being accepted for three positions on the Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) Board of Trustees. Successful candidates will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2021.

The open positions include one member who is an employer, one who is an employee and one school district administrator.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. March 1. Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, Wis. 54701.

All candidates must meet requirements in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership. Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed. The hearing is scheduled for March 22, at 1 p.m. at the CVTC Business Education Center and virtually.

For more information or to request an application, contact Sullivan at 715-833-6500 or lsullivan9@cvtc.edu, or go to www.cvtc.edu/boardappointment.

