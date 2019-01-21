Chippewa Valley Technical College is seeking candidates for three positions on its Board of Trustees.
The open positions include one member who is an employer, one who is an employee and one additional member.
Chosen candidates will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2019.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18 and should be sent to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application or affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed.
The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, March 11 at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
For more information or to request an application, contact Sullivan at 715-833-6500, email lsullivan9@cvtc.edu or visit www.cvtc.edu/boardappointment.
