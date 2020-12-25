CVTC stays positive in virtual graduation celebration

Sorenson, 26, attended CVTC’s River Falls campus for her program and her first year went smoothly. Then came the infamous events of 2020.

“As if things couldn’t get any more difficult, we had to deal with the changing circumstances and uncertainty that accompanied a global pandemic,” she said during her speech. “CVTC moved many classes online and made every effort to ensure the safety of the staff and students.”

She praised her fellow graduates for how they handled the situation. “Instead of choosing to be afraid, we chose to become inspired, to work harder and adapt to different ways of doing things.”

The next step for Sorenson is to start a position at United Hospital in St. Paul working overnight in the critical care pool. But she must pass her board exams first, and COVID has limited opportunities for that. She expects to start in March.

Every speaker at the virtual event talked about the pandemic that has dominated life for most of the year and how it made the students’ challenges more difficult, but the speakers were encouraging as well.