What happens when you give a child a book? Families with children from infants to age 8 are invited to find out Saturday, Nov. 3 when Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts a free family event to promote literacy and learning-based family activities.
The event titled “If You Give a Child a Book...” is themed off author Laura Numeroff’s children’s books, such as “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” and “If You Give a Pig a Party.” The event from 9-11 a.m. at CVTC’s Business Education Center (620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire) is scheduled in conjunction with Family Literacy Month and National Book Lovers Day.
CVTC’s Early Childhood Education program and Student Life Department will be providing literacy-based activities with a focus on infant-8 years of age. There will be a story room, book giveaways, snacks, and activities for the children. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will also be involved in the event.
If you bring a child to the event, the child will probably ask for a book, and that can lead to a lifetime of learning.
