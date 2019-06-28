The D.A.R.E. program will return to local schools again this fall.
Rebecca Merryfield, of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, recently graduated from the D.A.R.E program put on by the South Dakota Law Enforcement Academy. She was one of 25 officers from across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Wisconsin and Nebraska to graduate on June 21.
The D.A.R.E. officers completed a two-week, 80-hour program. The curriculum encompasses education, techniques, and specific course work.
Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff for the South Dakota Attorney General, was the keynote speaker at the graduation.
“To you new instructors, insure the integrity of D.A.R.E. for years to come and congratulations on this accomplishment,” said Bormann. “Go into our classrooms as the enforcer of laws with the heart of a parent.”
Waylon Eckert of the South Dakota DCI was the seminar supervisor, he was assisted by Jeff Smith of Wisconsin as the facilitator, Jolene Palmer of Nebraska as the educator, and mentors Doug Anderson of Kansas, Amber Johnson of North Dakota, Mike Drexler of Wisconsin, and Kay Moore of Idaho.
