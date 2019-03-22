Dunn County had five open homicide cases in 2018, a “remarkable” number for the county at one time, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said in a report to the county board Wednesday.
In total, since 2010, Dunn County has only had about 12 homicide-related cases, half of which were drug-related, Nodolf said.
Three of the open 2018 homicide cases have been resolved; two are ongoing.
Dunn County held 15 jury trials overall in 2018, in addition to the out-of-county jury trial of 46-year-old Doug Nitek of Conrath, who was convicted in September of shooting and killing a Rusk County deputy.
Dunn County cases are also becoming more complex, Nodolf said in the report.
“Cases now regularly include evidence such as cell phone records, computer applications, GPS data and DNA analysis. Where previous cases may have had one or two digital recordings, larger felony cases routinely have dozens,” Nodolf said.
A 2015-2017 state workload analysis found the district attorney’s office needs another three prosecutors based on the number and complexity of cases.
A proposed budget from Gov. Tony Evers would add a full-time prosecutor position to Dunn County, Nodolf said.
2018 homicide cases
Serghei Kundilovski
While accused of huffing aerosol spray, the 37-year-old California man drove across the median of Interstate 94 in July 2017, striking and killing a driver and two passengers, all from Minneapolis.
Three months later, Kundilovski pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
He was given a maximum sentence in April: 75 years in prison and 30 years of probation.
What’s next: Kundilovski is incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wis. He has until April 1 to file a postconviction motion or notice of appeal, according to online court records.
Cullen Osburn
Osburn, 29, of Minnesota was charged with murder and aggravated battery — intend bodily harm in 2017 after an early-morning altercation involving an international UW-Stout student outside Toppers Pizza in downtown Menomonie in 2016. The student died the next day as a result of traumatic brain injuries.
In April 2018, a jury acquitted Osburn of murder, but convicted him of the aggravated battery charge.
Osburn was sentenced in July to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
What’s next: Osburn is incarcerated at the Stanley Correctional Institution. Dunn County has until April 2019 to file transcripts in the case, according to an order from the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
Todd Dormanen
The 48-year-old Boyceville man caused a February head-on crash that killed a woman and injured another near Boyceville.
He pleaded guilty to two felonies in August, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and OWI-cause injury, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison in October.
What’s next: Dormanen was to be appointed a post-conviction attorney and receive court transcripts by the end of February, according to online court records.
Ezra McCandless
McCandless, 21, of Stanley was charged with fatally stabbing a 24-year-old Eau Claire man March 22 in the town of Spring Brook.
She entered an insanity plea in the case, but withdrew it in February. She is pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.
Prosecutors plan to argue McCandless stabbed Woodworth without premeditation, according to court filings. McCandless’ defense lawyers plan to argue McCandless acted in self-defense.
What’s next: A jury trial was supposed to begin April 2, but instead it will begin in October.
Richard Seehaver
Seehaver, 52, of Menomonie is accused of fatally shooting his roommate with a crossbow in their Menomonie residence Dec. 30.
Seehaver was found incompetent to stand trial in February and will serve up to a year in the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison before his homicide case moves forward in Dunn County.
What’s next: A status conference for Seehaver is scheduled for Sep. 9.
In other county news
The Dunn County Circuit Court and Criminal Justice Collaborating Council also gave their annual 2018 reports to the county board Wednesday.
The circuit court continues to ask legislators in Madison for a third circuit court judge — the county’s two judges are scheduled for an average of 200 hearings in a given week, said Clerk of Courts Katie Schalley — and hopes to install bulletproof glass in the Clerk of Courts office this year.
Dunn County Court Commissioner Brent Skinner is also stepping down. Judges have appointed attorney David Schoenberger of Bakke Norman Law Offices in Menomonie to be the new commissioner, Schalley said.
The Criminal Justice Collaborating Council also celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.