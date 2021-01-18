DATCP designates over 88,000 acres as Ag. Enterprise Areas

AEAs are a part of the Wisconsin Farmland Preservation Program, administered by DATCP. DATCP has the authority to designate up to two million acres for AEAs. For more information on AEAs, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/AgriculturalEnterpriseAreas.aspx . For more information on the Farmland Preservation Program, visit https://farmlandpreservation.wi.gov .

If you are interested in starting an AEA or modifying an existing one, you may submit a petition to DATCP until August 1. A minimum of five landowners and their local government(s) must file the petition jointly. To begin the petition process, contact your local government or county land conservation department. Petition materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/AEAPetitionInfo.aspx. For information and resources to help prepare a petition, contact Wednesday Jordan at 608-224-4611 or email datcpworkinglands@wisconsin.gov.