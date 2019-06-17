The Dunn County-based General Hardware Border Morris dancers will host their annual Day of Dance from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at various Menomonie locations.
Once again, the Morris Dancing teams of the Midwest will converge onto the unsuspecting city of Menomonie.
Witness a variety of English and Welsh folk dance styles to boggle and amuse.
See the dancers dance for the vegetables at the Menomonie Farmer’s Market at 10 a.m. Meet them after lunch at 1:30 p.m. on the Clock Tower Plaza to dance at the crossroads. After that, pop over to the Duke and Dagger at 2:15 p.m. for a pub stop and grab a pint.
Saunter over to Riverside Park at 3:30 p.m. and dance for the river with the group. Finally, meet them at Dave’s Brew Farm around 5 p.m. to relax and dance the end of the day.
Scheduled locations are 10 a.m. at the Menomonie Farmers Market, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1:30 p.m. Stout University Clock Tower Plaza, 2:15 p.m. at the Duke And Dagger, 3:30 p.m. at the Riverside Park and 5 p.m. at Dave’s Brew Farm.
