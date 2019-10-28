A Stanley woman accused of stabbing an Eau Claire man took the witness stand Monday to testify in her defense in Dunn County court.
Ezra J. McCandless, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexander L. Woodworth, 24. She is pleading not guilty.
Authorities found Woodworth dead in a vehicle in the town of Spring Brook on March 23, 2018.
McCandless’ attorneys have argued Woodworth attacked McCandless in the car on March 22, and she stabbed him in self-defense.
On the witness stand, McCandless was asked to detail her relationship with Woodworth from the beginning and how it evolved.
McCandless testified she met Woodworth at a bar where he was alone writing. She struck up conversation and they spent the night discussing what he writes about. A friendship developed over time and the two went on long walks talking about philosophical topics of life and nature.
As she grew closer with Woodworth, her relationship with her boyfriend suffered, she testified, which had been deteriorating since she had decided to terminate her pregnancy. McCandless said she was young, confused and felt rushed into a decision to get an abortion. The decision left her “empty” and hurt emotionally and physically.
McCandless testified about Woodworth’s journals and how the two discussed what he wrote. She said depression, the act of wearing a mask to hide his true feelings from the outside world, were common topics the two discussed. Woodworth had an “obsession with misery” and he shared his feeling that she would abandon him because she was unwilling to end her previous relationship, McCandless testified.
The relationship developed into a sexual one and McCandless said she encouraged him to “explore” himself. What started as “vanilla” sexual encounters started to involve submission, binding, blindfolds and choke holds.
Early on, McCandless testified, she was fine with how the relationship was developing but she then became uncomfortable and had anxiety. On one occasion, Woodworth had a knife with him in the bedroom during intercourse in which he cut her pants, but didn’t make any contact with her skin, McCandless testified.
McCandless said she ended both of her relationships with the boyfriend she was living with and Woodworth a few weeks apart, she said.
On March 22, McCandless testified that she went to Woodworth’s place to return something she had borrowed and she was hoping to gather some clothing items she had left at Woodworth’s house and to see how he was doing after their recent breakup.
McCandless said she had no need of a weapon as they were just going to talk.
She testified she didn’t know when the knife involved in the incident was placed into her car. She had been working for her father’s tree service and the knife was constantly being put in and taken out of the vehicle.
McCandless testified that her father said the knife could be used to break glass or to cut a seat belt. She added her father also thought she should be prepared for anything and if she encountered a situation where she would need was in danger and she needed to “do anything to get away.”
The trial is in its third week and will continue Tuesday, after deadline for the Dunn County News. The prosecution will have a chance to cross examine the defendant.