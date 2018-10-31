Ashley Merten, M.D., recently joined the Dermatology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Merten completed medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.
She completed a transitional-year internship at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, and a dermatology residency at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She also completed a fellowship at the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Dr. Merten is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association and Women’s Dermatological Society.
Her professional interests include complex medical dermatology; cosmetic services, including hyaluronic acid fillers, lasers and neurotoxins; and hidradenitis suppurativa — a rare, long-term skin condition.
In her free time, Dr. Merten enjoys being out on the lake with family and friends, exploring new places stateside and abroad with her husband, and cycling, hiking, reading, running and yoga.
To make an appointment in Dermatology, call 715-838-5494.
